TSMCs new chairman wants to raise prices but just for Nvidia.

Good time for this article then:
Extremetech said:

Samsung Updates Its Foundry Roadmap, Shows 2nm Starting in 2025​

Samsung showed off an updated foundry roadmap that outlines its plans for the next few years. The company is currently smack dab in the middle of the lifecycle for its 3nm process, just like TSMC. So naturally, the new roadmap placed heavy emphasis on its next-generation 2nm process, which Samsung says will arrive in 2025.

https://www.extremetech.com/computing/samsung-updates-its-foundry-roadmap-shows-2nm-starting-in-2025
 
How can you raise prices for one customer alone unless they are on a different manufacturing process/node ?
 
Mr. Wei probably just wants to have as many jackets as Huang (& Lisa) does, heeheehee :)

That and a couple of new Lear jets, yachts, and beachfront villas....
 
LukeTbk said:
Send coupons to everyone else by the mail.
This is win-win for everyone

Jensen can afford the increase in chip cost because of his bigger margins

All others will be squeezed & forced to beg TSMC for discounts & TSMC will be able to extract (unspecified) commitments from them (or suffer hit to margin by paying the increased costs)
 
Marees said:
Then Nvidia just raises prices to maintain the margins.
 
