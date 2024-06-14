TSMCs new chairman wants to raise prices but just for Nvidia.

https://www.extremetech.com/computi...ys-it-might-be-time-to-raise-prices-on-nvidia
I mean what harm could it do???
https://www.extremetech.com/computing/samsung-updates-its-foundry-roadmap-shows-2nm-starting-in-2025Extremetech said:
Samsung Updates Its Foundry Roadmap, Shows 2nm Starting in 2025
Samsung showed off an updated foundry roadmap that outlines its plans for the next few years. The company is currently smack dab in the middle of the lifecycle for its 3nm process, just like TSMC. So naturally, the new roadmap placed heavy emphasis on its next-generation 2nm process, which Samsung says will arrive in 2025.
If you read the article it says he was joking around.How can you raise prices for one customer alone unless they are on a different manufacturing process/node ?
Send coupons to everyone else by the mail.How can you raise prices for one customer alone unless they are on a different manufacturing process/node ?
This is win-win for everyoneSend coupons to everyone else by the mail.
Then Nvidia just raises prices to maintain the margins.This is win-win for everyone
Jensen can afford the increase in chip cost because of his bigger margins
All others will be squeezed & forced to beg TSMC for discounts & TSMC will be able to extract (unspecified) commitments from them (or suffer hit to margin by paying the increased costs)
Or wear fake glasses and mustaches in the meeting to buy a lot of fabs capacity for the new startup MVitiaThen Nvidia just raises prices to maintain the margins.
It would be interesting to see how much the datacenters are willing to throw at it.Then Nvidia just raises prices to maintain the margins.
$40B so far this year with the pre-orders that are in placeIt would be interesting to see how much the datacenters are willing to throw at it.