TSMC's first 2 nm Node Customers are Apple, AMD, NVIDIA, and MediaTek; Intel Missing

“This leaves us with NVIDIA, a company that sources some of the largest chips TSMC produces in terms of die-area (the least number of chips per wafer). NVIDIA is preparing its future-generation "Feynman" architecture to succeed its upcoming "Rubin" architecture. White TrendForce points to a 2 nm-class node for "Feynman," with mass-production slated for the second half of 2026, a Commercial Times reportTrendForce cites says NVIDIA could opt for the more advanced TSMC A16 node with backside power delivery. A16 would logically be 1.6 nm or 16 Angstrom-class.
Intel is conspicuous in its absence in this list of TSMC 2 nm-class nodes. The company currently uses TSMC 3 nm, specifically the N3B node, for the compute tiles of both its server and client processors. The company is next expected to use its in-house Intel 18A foundry node that implements RibbonFETs and PowerVia technologies for its frontline server and client processors. Intel even put out a first-party announcement to this effect. The company's future chips could implement the more advanced Intel 14A node. Intel's future hinges greatly on”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341044/...e-apple-amd-nvidia-and-mediatek-intel-missing
