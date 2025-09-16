  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
TSMC's first 2 nm Node Customers are Apple, AMD, NVIDIA, and MediaTek; Intel Missing

“This leaves us with NVIDIA, a company that sources some of the largest chips TSMC produces in terms of die-area (the least number of chips per wafer). NVIDIA is preparing its future-generation "Feynman" architecture to succeed its upcoming "Rubin" architecture. White TrendForce points to a 2 nm-class node for "Feynman," with mass-production slated for the second half of 2026, a Commercial Times reportTrendForce cites says NVIDIA could opt for the more advanced TSMC A16 node with backside power delivery. A16 would logically be 1.6 nm or 16 Angstrom-class.
Intel is conspicuous in its absence in this list of TSMC 2 nm-class nodes. The company currently uses TSMC 3 nm, specifically the N3B node, for the compute tiles of both its server and client processors. The company is next expected to use its in-house Intel 18A foundry node that implements RibbonFETs and PowerVia technologies for its frontline server and client processors. Intel even put out a first-party announcement to this effect. The company's future chips could implement the more advanced Intel 14A node. Intel's future hinges greatly on”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341044/...e-apple-amd-nvidia-and-mediatek-intel-missing
 
