TSMC's 3nm production capacity is first packaged by Apple

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 7,336
"According to supply chain analysis, TSMC’s 3-nanometer project is progressing smoothly. It also combines 2D materials and advanced packaging, software and hardware integration, and carrier technology breakthroughs. The terminal application is not only for smartphones. As the epidemic has led to a significant increase in long-distance applications and high-speed transmission, 3nm is expected to be the first to be introduced in the PC (including tablet) field, and to cooperate with customers in the second half of 2022 in the next two generations of flagship smartphone applications.
Due to the advancement of TSMC's 3nm project, the learning curve is faster and more efficient than 5nm, plus the process technology extension, and trial production is scheduled for the second half of 2021. Semiconductor materials manufacturers have also advanced in advance to meet TSMC’s 3nm needs. They have set to complete material verification in the first quarter of next year. After the certification is completed in the first half of the year, a large number of production capacity will be opened in 2022.
At the same time, in order to provide customers with more choices and extend the life of the 5nm family, TSMC will first launch a 4nm process before 3nm. However, Samsung also plans to develop 4nm in two phases, calling for mass production in 2021. Due to Samsung's frequent actions, TSMC has started operations ahead of schedule."
https://money.udn.com/money/story/5612/5108350
Due to the advancement of TSMC's 3nm project, the learning curve is faster and more efficient than 5nm, plus the process technology extension, and trial production is scheduled for the second half of 2021. Semiconductor materials manufacturers have also advanced in advance to meet TSMC’s 3nm needs. They have set to complete material verification in the first quarter of next year. After the certification is completed in the first half of the year, a large number of production capacity will be opened in 2022.
At the same time, in order to provide customers with more choices and extend the life of the 5nm family, TSMC will first launch a 4nm process before 3nm. However, Samsung also plans to develop 4nm in two phases, calling for mass production in 2021. Due to Samsung's frequent actions, TSMC has started operations ahead of schedule."
https://money.udn.com/money/story/5612/5108350