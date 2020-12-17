TSMC to Roll Out 3nm Plus Manufacturing Process in 2023

"There is no information on what exactly 3 nm Plus leverages and offers over the "vanilla" 3 nm process. It could be anything from higher transistor density, lower power consumption, or higher operating frequency - or maybe a mixture of the three. The original 3 nm manufacturing process is set to offer a 15% performance gain over the current top-of-the-line 5 nm node, with 30% decreased power use and up to 70% density increase. Interestingly, TSMC is keeping their FinFet manufacturing technology, on grounds of better implementation costs and higher power efficiency compared to the more exotic GAA (Gate-All-Around) technology that its rival Samsung, for one, aims to implement in 3 nm."

1608219674328.png


https://www.techpowerup.com/276087/tsmc-to-roll-out-3nm-plus-manufacturing-process-in-2023
 
