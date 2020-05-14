TSMC to Build Chip Plant in Arizona On Government Land

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,014
In what amounts to a massive power grab on behalf of the United States they have secured enticement of TSMC to their motherland. We'll see where this goes. But stock and bond portfolio are rife with speculation at this moment
"Shares of Applied Materials Inc., Lam Research Corp. and KLA Corp. rose on optimism that these U.S.-based providers of chipmaking equipment may face fewer export controls when supplying TSMC.
By producing chips for many of the leading tech companies, TSMC has amassed the technical know-how needed to churn out the smallest, most efficient and powerful semiconductors in the highest volumes. Concentrating such valuable capabilities in the hands of one company in Asia, is a concern for the U.S., especially when, across the Strait of Taiwan, China is rushing to develop its own semiconductor industry.
TSMC’s local rival, GlobalFoundries Inc., has given up on advanced manufacturing and Intel Corp., the world’s largest chipmaker, mainly manufactures for itself. Its attempt to become a so-called foundry, has failed to gain major customers. TSMC’s only other significant challenger is South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co."
https://au.finance.yahoo.com/news/tsmc-build-chip-plant-arizona-185039746.html
