“TSMC is reinvesting heavily to close the gap between demand and supply. Last quarter, CAPEX reached $9.7 billion, and 2025 spending could total about $42 billion, with roughly 70% earmarked for new fabs and capacity and the remainder for specialties and packaging. The Arizona Fab 21 campus is being expanded and may host future N2 production phases, while an optimized N2P process is planned for the second half of 2026. Even with faster buildouts and outside packaging partners joining the effort, company leaders caution that capacity will likely remain tight through 2026 as customers continue to compete for allocations.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341954/tsmc-to-begin-n2-volume-production-before-year-end
