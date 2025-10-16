  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
TSMC to Begin N2 Volume Production Before Year-End

“TSMC is reinvesting heavily to close the gap between demand and supply. Last quarter, CAPEX reached $9.7 billion, and 2025 spending could total about $42 billion, with roughly 70% earmarked for new fabs and capacity and the remainder for specialties and packaging. The Arizona Fab 21 campus is being expanded and may host future N2 production phases, while an optimized N2P process is planned for the second half of 2026. Even with faster buildouts and outside packaging partners joining the effort, company leaders caution that capacity will likely remain tight through 2026 as customers continue to compete for allocations.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341954/tsmc-to-begin-n2-volume-production-before-year-end
 
TSMC Reports Record Q3 Revenue of $33.10 Billion, Up 40.8% YoY and 10.1% QoQ

TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) today announced consolidated revenue of NT$989.92 billion, net income of NT$452.30 billion, and diluted earnings per share of NT$17.44 (US$2.92 per ADR unit) for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Year-over-year, third quarter revenue increased 30.3%, while net income and diluted EPS increased 39.1% and 39.0% respectively. Compared to second quarter 2025, third quarter results represented a 6.0% increase in revenue and a 13.6% increase in net income. All figures were prepared in accordance with TIFRS on a consolidated basis.”
 
