TSMC to Begin Construction of Its Next-Gen A14 (1.4 nm) Fab in Taiwan

"TSMC recently confirmed that its most advanced N2 (2 nm) node will begin volume production by the end of the year, with a rapid increase planned through 2026 in Taiwan. The announcement follows record Q3 revenue of $33.1 billion, up 41% year-over-year, results mainly driven by strong demand for advanced nodes. Current 3 nm (N3), 5 nm (N5), and 7 nm (N7) nodes remain popular due to increased market demand, with N3 shipments accounting for 23% of wafer revenue, N5 for 37%, and N7 for 14%."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342569/...tion-of-its-next-gen-a14-1-4-nm-fab-in-taiwan
