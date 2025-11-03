  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
TSMC to Begin Construction of Its Next-Gen A14 (1.4 nm) Fab in Taiwan

"TSMC recently confirmed that its most advanced N2 (2 nm) node will begin volume production by the end of the year, with a rapid increase planned through 2026 in Taiwan. The announcement follows record Q3 revenue of $33.1 billion, up 41% year-over-year, results mainly driven by strong demand for advanced nodes. Current 3 nm (N3), 5 nm (N5), and 7 nm (N7) nodes remain popular due to increased market demand, with N3 shipments accounting for 23% of wafer revenue, N5 for 37%, and N7 for 14%."

"Global Semiconductor Sales Increase 15.8% from Q2 to Q3

Press Release by Nomad76 Today, 10:12
The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced global semiconductor sales were $208.4 billion during the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 15.8% compared to Q2. Global sales were $69.5 billion during the month of September 2025, an increase of 25.1% compared to the September 2024 total of $55.5 billion and 7.0% more than sales in August 2025. Monthly sales are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. SIA represents 99% of the U.S. semiconductor industry by revenue and nearly two-thirds of non-U.S. chip firms.

"Global chip sales continued to grow in the third quarter of this year, significantly outpacing sales from Q2," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO. "Market growth was driven by increased demand across a range of semiconductor products, including memory and logic. And year-to-year growth was fueled by sales into the Asia Pacific region and the Americas.""
 
