TSMC Repurposing Old Fabs to Bring EUV Pellicle Production In-House

"The economics around pellicles have encouraged divergent approaches. DUV pellicles are relatively inexpensive, at about $600, which has enabled their widespread use in earlier nodes. However, EUV variants have recorded prices near $30,000, which is a step increase that has deterred some chipmakers from blanket deployment and may have contributed to documented yield gaps. By internalizing production, TSMC wants to achieve lower per-unit costs and more predictable supply, making pellicle integration viable at scale. That financial case goes hand in hand with materials research: carbon nanotube membranes are the most promising candidate to meet the twin demands of durability and optical transparency. Membranes must resist accelerated degradation from stronger light sources while minimizing absorption that would reduce exposure efficiency. TSMC plans to validate solutions as it ramps N2 and A16 process technologies, where improved pellicle performance could significantly boost yields and preserve its edge on advanced nodes."


View: https://youtu.be/sU9KNgQa0Ck

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340862/...abs-to-bring-euv-pellicle-production-in-house
 
