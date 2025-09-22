TSMC Reportedly Secures 15+ Customers for its "N2" 2 nm Node

Aurelius said: Apple, at least, will have likely snapped up as much as humanly possible. And not just because it has the money — it needs that kind of scale. Click to expand...

I am not sure if they did this time around (like they did for N3, i.e. buying simply all of it for like a whole year), could have been too expensive if Nvidia wanted some and a global industry more ready, AMD/Nvidia/Mediatek could be early adopter, they can have product with margin that at least the day of the sales extremely high versus an Apple, and ready to pay really good money for it.Level of demand this time around will not be a surprise, when planning N3 seroulsly got started in ~2016/2017 and building of the Fab in 2019, that was all pre 2020/2021, for N2 maybe TSMC will not fear the giant cost hurting margin (as they can push price up) and could start with way more volume.