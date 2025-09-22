  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
TSMC Reportedly Secures 15+ Customers for its "N2" 2 nm Node

erek

erek

Joined
Dec 19, 2005
13,503
“TSMC's N2 node is noted for its high power efficiency and a transistor density of 236.17 million transistors per mm², making it an excellent choice for both HPC/AI and mobile designs. Although TSMC initially planned to implement a backside power delivery network with this node, this feature has been shifted to the A16 node. The N2 will remain a Gate All Around (GAA) FET design to better control transistor gate leakage, moving away from the older FinFET design that has reached its limits with further miniaturization. TSMC has scheduled the commercial launch of the N2 semiconductor node for the second half of 2026, indicating that major technology companies may start adopting this advanced chip technology by early 2027.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341205/tsmc-reportedly-secures-15-customers-for-its-n2-2-nm-node
 
DooKey said:
I wonder how much of the production Nvidia and Apple have purchased?
Click to expand...
Apple, at least, will have likely snapped up as much as humanly possible. And not just because it has the money — it needs that kind of scale.
 
Aurelius said:
Apple, at least, will have likely snapped up as much as humanly possible. And not just because it has the money — it needs that kind of scale.
Click to expand...
I am not sure if they did this time around (like they did for N3, i.e. buying simply all of it for like a whole year), could have been too expensive if Nvidia wanted some and a global industry more ready, AMD/Nvidia/Mediatek could be early adopter, they can have product with margin that at least the day of the sales extremely high versus an Apple, and ready to pay really good money for it.

Level of demand this time around will not be a surprise, when planning N3 seroulsly got started in ~2016/2017 and building of the Fab in 2019, that was all pre 2020/2021, for N2 maybe TSMC will not fear the giant cost hurting margin (as they can push price up) and could start with way more volume.
 
