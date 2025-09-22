erek
“TSMC's N2 node is noted for its high power efficiency and a transistor density of 236.17 million transistors per mm², making it an excellent choice for both HPC/AI and mobile designs. Although TSMC initially planned to implement a backside power delivery network with this node, this feature has been shifted to the A16 node. The N2 will remain a Gate All Around (GAA) FET design to better control transistor gate leakage, moving away from the older FinFET design that has reached its limits with further miniaturization. TSMC has scheduled the commercial launch of the N2 semiconductor node for the second half of 2026, indicating that major technology companies may start adopting this advanced chip technology by early 2027.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341205/tsmc-reportedly-secures-15-customers-for-its-n2-2-nm-node
