TSMC Production Costs Set To Rise

Krenum
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2005
- Messages
- 18,132
Chip manufacturing set to rise, raising the CPU / GPU costs even more than they are now!
https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Te...kes-chip-prices-up-to-20-amid-supply-shortage
"Contract chipmaking giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. told clients Wednesday that it plans to raise prices on products by as much as 20%, in what would be the company's steepest single increase".
https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Te...kes-chip-prices-up-to-20-amid-supply-shortage
"Contract chipmaking giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. told clients Wednesday that it plans to raise prices on products by as much as 20%, in what would be the company's steepest single increase".