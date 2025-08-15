TSMC Prepares CoWoS to CoPoS Shift with 750 × 620 mm Panels

erek
“Technically, CoPoS combines CoWoS ideas with fan-out panel-level packaging, building RDL layers on glass or sapphire panels rather than on circular silicon. TSMC is lining up CoPoS development and production at its AP7 Chiayi campus, where phases 4 and 5 are expected to host panel work, and it plans related capacity in future Arizona facilities. Equipment and tooling orders are already being placed, and the supplier list includes global names like KLA and Applied Materials, as well as many Taiwanese manufacturers, such as Innolux. The panel route promises higher area utilization, lower cost per packaged accelerator, and fewer warpage issues as package sizes grow, while TSMC continues to support its existing CoWoS lineup during the transition.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/339963/tsmc-prepares-cowos-to-copos-shift-with-750-x-620-mm-panels
