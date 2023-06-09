TSMC Planning Advanced Packaging Capacity Expansion due to Increased Demand for NVIDIA AI Tech

erek
[H]F Junkie
Hmm
"Trendforce has also published its evaluation from the same TSMC shareholding meeting: "Due to the generative AI trend initiated by ChatGPT, the demand for advanced packaging orders for TSMC has increased, forcing an increase in advanced packaging capacity. TSMC also pointed out that the demand for TSMC's advanced packaging capacity far exceeds the existing capacity, and it is forced to increase production as quickly as possible. Chairman Mark Liu stated that the current investment in R&D focuses on two legs, namely 3D IC (chip stacking) and advanced packaging...At present, three-quarters of TSMC's R&D expenditure is used for advanced processes, and one quarter for mature and special processes, with advanced packaging falling under mature and special processes.""
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309795/...on-due-to-increased-demand-for-nvidia-ai-tech
