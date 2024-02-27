TSMC Nightless Castle is online

OutOfPhase said: To your point - I am very easy to manage. I am very difficult to force into a situation where I surrender all joy in life to eat. Click to expand...

Yeah, I am exceedingly easy to manage until I start feeling like I am being taken advantage of. Then I suddenly become exceedingly difficult to manage.Things change as economies mature.Europe was a little bit ahead of us here when it comes to "your life isn't your work" They went first.For the longest time, during the boomer years, the U.S. was still under this mindset. At least for non-union employees and professionals. That your worth was somehow measured by how much of a martyr you are for your bosses. That mindset is now done here in the U.S. Those years are over.Asia is still not there. At least not Japan and (apparently) Taiwan.We all need to work to pay the mortgage / rent and "put food on our families" (as a certain president once hilariously said) but that can't be the whole of our existence.We need time for:1.) Work2.) Family responsibilities3.) Taking care of our health4.) Play / Rest and Relaxattion; and5.) SleepOf the above 5, work is the lowest priority. I can find another job. It's much harder to find another family, or find another body, or find the will to live if all I do in life is work.So, quite frankly, TSMC can take their attitudes towards work and shove it. We don't need or want them. Give those CHIPS act funds to a company that doesn't want to abuse their employees.All of that said.Modern high tech design and manufacturing iscomplex and complicated. We saw what happened to Intel's 10nm process.There is zero room for an "i know better" mindset. While companies should disabuse themselves of the idea that they can demand employees sacrifice their entire lives at the altar of corporate success, employees also need to be prepared to be dedicated to a Quality Management System (ISO style) and dot every i and cross every t, because there is no room for error.If you feel that stifles your creativity, and makes you unhappy with your work, you are in the wrong field. Engineering/Design/manufacturing is not for you. At least in any complicated field where defects matter and are expensive.