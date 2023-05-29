erek
erek
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,578
Hopefully N3X (“3nm Extreme”) makes up the difference for this scaling issue
“Regardless of N3's logic density improvements compared to the "last-generation" N5, the SRAM density is almost identical. Initially, TSMC claimed N3B SRAM density was 1.2x over the N5 process. However, recent information shows that the actual SRAM density is merely a 5% difference. With SRAM taking a large portion of the transistor and area budget of a processor, N3B's soaring manufacturing costs are harder to justify when there is almost no area improvement. For some time, SRAM scaling wasn't following logic scaling; however, the two have now completely decoupled.”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309331/tsmc-n3-nodes-show-sram-scaling-is-hitting-the-wall
