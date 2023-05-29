TSMC N3 Nodes Show SRAM Scaling is Hitting the Wall

Hopefully N3X (“3nm Extreme”) makes up the difference for this scaling issue

“Regardless of N3's logic density improvements compared to the "last-generation" N5, the SRAM density is almost identical. Initially, TSMC claimed N3B SRAM density was 1.2x over the N5 process. However, recent information shows that the actual SRAM density is merely a 5% difference. With SRAM taking a large portion of the transistor and area budget of a processor, N3B's soaring manufacturing costs are harder to justify when there is almost no area improvement. For some time, SRAM scaling wasn't following logic scaling; however, the two have now completely decoupled.”

1685379567498.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309331/tsmc-n3-nodes-show-sram-scaling-is-hitting-the-wall
 
This is a result of TSMC running into big problems with N3 and they have had to cut it back. N3, N3B (which is not the same as the initial N3) N3E, N3P, and N3X.

Each focuses on one aspect but none are equal to the initial N3 which has such an abysmal failure rate that TSMC is basically paying Apple to use it right now.
 
