TSMC maintained during "industry slump" by raising prices

L

Lakados

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
9,931
https://www.extremetech.com/computi...e-the-industry-slump-with-higher-wafer-prices

TLDR;
TSMC charged 22% more in 2023 than it did in 2022, so even though orders were down across the board they maintained their numbers.
TSMC raised prices more on newer nodes than they did on older ones
1706213088756.png
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top