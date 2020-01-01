TSMC Investing Heavily in 5nm Fabrication

Hoping for some high-end 5nm Desktop GPUs and CPUs within 2020: "Next to the demand for 7nm, advancements also have to be made in the next step down at the 5nm process, so TSMC is also investing heavily there. The upcoming iPhone 12 is expected to feature the upcoming A14 chip, which will reportedly be fabricated on the 5nm process -- and given that iPhone 12 sales are expected to be brisk, that leaves TSMC with a lot of orders to fulfill for 5nm silicon -- supposedly, Apple has already reserved two-thirds of TSMC's 5nm production capacity." https://www.tomshardware.com/news/t...in-5nm-fabrication-and-expanding-7nm-capacity