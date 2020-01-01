TSMC Investing Heavily in 5nm Fabrication

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 1, 2020 at 3:37 PM.

    erek

    Hoping for some high-end 5nm Desktop GPUs and CPUs within 2020:

    "Next to the demand for 7nm, advancements also have to be made in the next step down at the 5nm process, so TSMC is also investing heavily there. The upcoming iPhone 12 is expected to feature the upcoming A14 chip, which will reportedly be fabricated on the 5nm process -- and given that iPhone 12 sales are expected to be brisk, that leaves TSMC with a lot of orders to fulfill for 5nm silicon -- supposedly, Apple has already reserved two-thirds of TSMC's 5nm production capacity."

    https://www.tomshardware.com/news/t...in-5nm-fabrication-and-expanding-7nm-capacity
     
    Skull_Angel

    One thing that's been on the back of my mind with node shrinks [ever since I started paying attention at 180nm], that I haven't been able to find much data on, is how robust are smaller nodes compared to their larger counter-parts? Will we eventually hit a point where nodes have shrunken so much that their life-cycle turns processing units into consumable products?
     
