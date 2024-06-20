TSMC explores radical new chip packaging approach

erek
"Rectangular substrates to unlock more power are also being tested by Intel and Samsung"
"Asked for comment, TSMC said it "closely monitors progress and development in advanced packaging, including panel-level packaging." The company said it does not comment on individual customers.
Chip packaging technology, once viewed as a relatively low-tech aspect of chipmaking, has become increasingly important to maintaining the pace of semiconductor advancement.
For AI computing chips like Nvidia's H200 and B200, using state-of-the-art chip production alone is not enough. Advanced chip packaging technology called CoWoS, chip-on-wafer-on-substrate pioneered by TSMC, is also necessary. For B200 chipsets, for example, CoWoS makes it possible to combine two Blackwell graphic processing units and connect them with eight high bandwidth memories (HBMs), enabling fast data throughput and accelerated computing performance.
But as chip size grows to accommodate more transistors and to integrate more memory, the current industry standard -- 12-inch wafers with an area of approximately 70,685 sq. millimeters -- may not be efficient enough for packaging cutting-edge chips in a couple of years.
For example, only 16 sets of the B200 can be built on a single wafer, and that is assuming the production yield is 100%, according to chip industry executives. About 29 sets of the earlier H200 and H100 chips can be packaged on one wafer, according to an estimate by Morgan Stanley.
"The trend is certain. The size of the package will only grow bigger [as chipmakers] squeeze more computing power out of chips used for AI data center computing," one chip executive told Nikkei Asia. "But this is still at an early stage. For example, the coating of photoresists in cutting-edge chip packaging on a new shape of substrate is one of the bottlenecks. It takes the deep pockets of chipmakers like TSMC to push equipment makers to change equipment designs."
Display and PCB makers are specialists when it comes to handling rectangular substrates, but chip production demands a higher level of equipment and material precision, industry executives and analysts said.
Mark Li, a semiconductor analyst with Bernstein Research, said TSMC may need to consider using rectangular substrates soon because AI chipsets are going to require ever more chips per package.
"This shift would require a significant overhaul of facilities, including upgrades to robotic arms, and automated material handling systems to process the different shapes of substrates," Li said. "This is likely a long-term plan spanning five to 10 years, not something achievable in the short term."
Intel is also working with suppliers to explore panel-level packaging, while Samsung, which has expertise in display making, has also trialed new ways of packaging chips.
Some companies, such as chip packaging and testing providers Powertech Technology have invested in panel-level chip packaging technology. Display panel makers such as BOE Technology Holding and Taiwan's Innolux are also allocating resources to developing panel-level chip packaging technology as part of their efforts to diversify into the semiconductor industry."
Source: https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Te...l-new-chip-packaging-approach-to-feed-AI-boom