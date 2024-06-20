TSMC explores radical new chip packaging approach

cdabc123 said: Neat packaging technique, seems adequate from a power delivery aspect. However I'm curious if they are able to obtain any useful bandwidth and latency compared to just using a traditional motherboard. Seems removed from advanced packaging techniques like CoWoS Click to expand...

This is a very different issue. CoWoS it on the upper side of a chip. Your stacking up, this issue is focusing on the foundation of the chip itself. It’s the part that all the fancy chips get placed ontop of and the bottom of which contains the various pins and surfaces that make contact to the board.That isn’t a straight PCB, it’s a full bit of silicon onto itself and for decades it’s been treated as a pretty boring bit. Only advancing when the node it’s on isn’t viable to maintain due to physical costs, or age of the equipment. Its only recently that focus has been put there on how it could be used to make chips more efficient.This is a key part of Intels backside power delivery and it’s where Intel is placing their Adamantine L4 Cache. Those advances are looking to win Intel Foundry Services more than a few contracts. And it’s compatible with the recently announced Samsung HBM stacking tech, so it should make some really cool APU options available that haven’t been seen before.