TSMC Etches First 2 nm Silicon at Fab 22 as Volume Production Nears

“The production roadmap outlines TSMC's strategic approach to meeting the increasing demand from the artificial intelligence and high-performance computing sectors. Phase 2 aims for volume production by the second quarter of 2026, aligning well with the industry's traditional third-quarter procurement cycle when major clients finalize orders for flagship products. Subsequent phases will introduce progressively advanced technologies, including the A16 variant with backside power delivery and eventually the A14 node using gate-all-around nanosheet transistors by 2028. This timeline significantly outpaces international competitors, particularly TSMC's Arizona operations, which are experiencing delays in reaching similar milestones. The Kaohsiung complex is part of TSMC manufacturing network that includes Hsinchu's Fab 20 and the upcoming Taichung Fab 25, providing flexibility to scale production as global semiconductor demands grow.”

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/341662/...-silicon-at-fab-22-as-volume-production-nears
 
