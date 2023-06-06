TSMC Employees Experiencing Problems in Arizona

TSMC Employees the targets of local youths. they want the techno geeks & gals outta there

"The latest news from Arizona points to problems encountered at the so-called "TSMC Village" - actually two residential locations divided into "A" and "B" categories. Taiwan's Economic Daily released a video report late last month covering crime-related incidents - this information has since been picked up by Western news outlets. Perpetrators have targeted houses and cars within these new build communities - UDN's footage indicates that seven vehicles located in Village A were damaged with a portion of them broken into. A single Village B property was accessed by possible squatters, and an unspecified number of TSMC engineers have been "robbed" throughout May. Several residents were contacted by UDN - interviewees expressed frustrations with the lack of security in the area, and blamed a local management company for not bolstering prevention measures."

1686091096665.png

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/309696/tsmc-employees-experiencing-problems-in-arizona
 
I have read people talking about not being in the US was often because it would be hard to find american for those jobs with those schedule and what not.

But it seem to be different story going on and breaking the windows in the back of the door is it not a classic way to steal what is possibly in the trunk ?
 
possibly some high end golfy clubs and stuff?

Taylor Mades?
 
