TSMC employees arrested, could face up to 12 years in jail, $3 million fine over alleged attempt to leak 2nm chip details — first case under Taiwan's

"The suspects were arrested on “serious suspicions of violating national security laws." It's alleged that they were attempting to leak details on TSMC's cutting-edge 2nm chip development, which puts them well within the sights of the National Security Act, which has specific restrictions on the leaking of semiconductor technology at the sub-14nm scale.
Smaller process nodes offer greater efficiency and performance, as they allow the packing of more transistors into the same physical footprint. However, the smaller you go, the harder manufacturing becomes, which is why there's such an economic arms race to produce the most compact silicon wafers possible. TSMC is at the forefront, with Chinese firms Huawei Technologies Co. and Semiconductor Manufacturing International now beginning to fabricate silicon at around 7nm. Samsung and Intel are much closer, but they don't have anywhere near the reputation or customer bases of TSMC, which produces some 90% of the world's most advanced silicon.
TSMC couldn't be drawn to discuss the case further, but stated that: “We will continue to strengthen our internal management and monitoring systems and will work closely with relevant regulatory authorities as necessary to protect our competitive advantage and operational stability.”"
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/tech-industry/semiconductors/two-former-tsmc-employees-arrested
