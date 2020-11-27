TSMC Completes Its Latest 3 nm Factory, Mass Production in 2022

"Estimated to cost an amazing 19.5 billion US Dollars, the Fab is expected to have an output of 55,000 300 mm (12-inch) wafers per month. Given that the regular facilities of TSMC exceed the capacity of over 100K wafers per month, this new facility is expected to increase the capacity over time and possibly reach the 100K level. The new 3 nm node is going to use the FinFET technology and will deliver a 15% performance gain over the previous 5 nm node, with 30% decreased power use and up to 70% density increase. Of course, all of those factors will depend on a specific design."

https://www.techpowerup.com/275255/tsmc-completes-its-latest-3-nm-factory-mass-production-in-2022
 
Centauri said:
...do you ever post any actual content, or just copy-paste links to stuff?
Even when the front page was in operation we were primarily linking news on other sites.

We spent a little bit more time reading and pulling out relevant quotes and a providing little bit more commentary on the story than what typically happens in the community news forum today, but of the people who do the lords work and share news here now, Erek is among the best.

I don't know what you are complaining about.
 
