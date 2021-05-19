TSMC Collaborates with Universities to Develop Sub 1nm Chip Manufacturing Breakthrough

cageymaru
A collaboration with the National Taiwan University, MIT, and TSMC has pushed the boundaries of physics to develop a major breakthrough in 1nm process technology. The unique properties of Bismuth has been used to narrow the "reduce the component channel to nanometer size" and subsequently enabled the possibilities of creating sub-1nm chip technology. Read more here and here.
This technology unveils the potential of high-performance monolayer transistors that are on par with state-of-the-art three-dimensional semiconductors, enabling further device downscaling. If the research could be commercialized in the future, it will be calling a new generation to the semiconductor industry.
