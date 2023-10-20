TSMC believes its 2nm technology will beat Intel's 1.8nm-class process

erek
Might be plausible
“By contrast, TSMC's 3nm-class N3, N3E, N3P, and N3X fabrication processes all rely on proven FinFET transistors and traditional power delivery network. The world's largest foundry does not seem to be in a hurry with its nanosheet GAA transistors and BSPDN, so the former will be introduced by TSMC's N2 node, set to enter high-volume production in 2H 2025, whereas the latter will be added to N2P that will start mass production in late 2026.
One of Intel's main goals in the coming years is to beat TSMC is terms of technology leadership and land foundry orders from companies that need leading-edge nodes. To do so, Intel is set to introduce three advanced manufacturing processes over the next five quarters and initiate volume production on its 2nm and 1.8nm-class manufacturing technologies in 2H 2024 – 1H 2025. But TSMC believes that even its N3P node that will be used in 2025 will offer comparable PPA to Intel's 18A at a lower price, whereas its N2 will beat it, albeit a year after it will enter the market.”
Source: https://www.tomshardware.com/news/tsmc-our-3nm-node-comparable-to-intels-18nm-tech
