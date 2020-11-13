erek
"TSMC plans to open a new 3.5 billion dollar foundry in Arizona with a new wholly-owned US subsidiary. The new foundry will begin construction in 2021 with an expected completion date of 2024. The new facility will target production volumes of 20,000 wafers per month with 5 nm production being the main priority. TSMC will be joining Intel who also produces chips in Arizona enabling them to tap into this well-established supply chain. TSMC plans to employ 1,600 staff at the facility which will be their most advanced facility outside of Taiwan. The new foundry will likely be popular with US customers and military applications requiring more secure facilities."
https://www.techpowerup.com/274581/tsmc-approves-3-5-billion-dollar-arizona-foundry
