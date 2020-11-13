TSMC Approves 3.5 Billion Dollar Arizona Foundry

"TSMC plans to open a new 3.5 billion dollar foundry in Arizona with a new wholly-owned US subsidiary. The new foundry will begin construction in 2021 with an expected completion date of 2024. The new facility will target production volumes of 20,000 wafers per month with 5 nm production being the main priority. TSMC will be joining Intel who also produces chips in Arizona enabling them to tap into this well-established supply chain. TSMC plans to employ 1,600 staff at the facility which will be their most advanced facility outside of Taiwan. The new foundry will likely be popular with US customers and military applications requiring more secure facilities."

erek said:
who profits / ed from the Foxconn scam? just curious
Mostly Foxconn. There's been a lot of speculation about who may or may not have gotten kickbacks from it, but never anything solid. I can tell you who was royally fucked over by the scam though....
 
erek said:
who profits / ed from the Foxconn scam? just curious
I don't know anything about what Foxconn did, but I imagine that a politician approved some sort of huge tax break or grant for Foxconn to build a factory and Foxconn took the money and ran.

So basically people who profit are the politicians that were paid by Foxconn and Foxconn themselves.
 
KazeoHin said:
I don't know anything about what Foxconn did, but I imagine that a politician approved some sort of huge tax break or grant for Foxconn to build a factory and Foxconn took the money and ran.

So basically people who profit are the politicians that were paid by Foxconn and Foxconn themselves.
