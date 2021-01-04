TSMC Allegedly Planning Massive 5nm Chip Expansion After Record 2020 Earnings

erek
"This is no surprise, given the massive demand for 5nm chips. Related to that, it was reported last month that Apple had hogged TSMC's entire 5nm fab capacityfor its iPhone and Mac lines. Whether that is true or not, you can bet that Apple's order of 5nm silicon is a very large one.
Meanwhile, AMD's latest official CPU roadmap confirms that its forthcoming Zen 4 architecture will leverage 5nm manufacturing. Given the current situation with AMD's 7nm Ryzen 5000 series CPUs (they're in short supply), it stands to reason that TSMC would invest so heavily in 5nm production."
https://hothardware.com/news/tsmc-5nm-chip-expansion-record-revenue
See also: https://hardforum.com/threads/early-tsmc-5nm-test-chip-yields-80-hvm-coming-in-h1-2020.1990102/