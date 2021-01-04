TSMC Allegedly Planning Massive 5nm Chip Expansion After Record 2020 Earnings

Yep, and demand is up because all of their competition, both direct and indirect are giving up.



There used to be a flurry of companies competing for latest node production, but one by one they are dropping.



In the direct category we have the likes of GloFo which just gave up because going beyond 12nm was too hard.



In the indirect category we have Intel. Because they are mostly still stuck on 14+++++++nm demand has been shifting towards AMD, and AMD manufactures using TSMC.



Less competition = increased demand on their services = increased pricing = increased profits.



This is why market consolidation is bad. A healthy market needs at least three to four competitors at the forefront. Right now there are two.