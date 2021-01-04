TSMC Allegedly Planning Massive 5nm Chip Expansion After Record 2020 Earnings

1609788822777.png


"This is no surprise, given the massive demand for 5nm chips. Related to that, it was reported last month that Apple had hogged TSMC's entire 5nm fab capacityfor its iPhone and Mac lines. Whether that is true or not, you can bet that Apple's order of 5nm silicon is a very large one.

Meanwhile, AMD's latest official CPU roadmap confirms that its forthcoming Zen 4 architecture will leverage 5nm manufacturing. Given the current situation with AMD's 7nm Ryzen 5000 series CPUs (they're in short supply), it stands to reason that TSMC would invest so heavily in 5nm production."

https://hothardware.com/news/tsmc-5nm-chip-expansion-record-revenue

See also: https://hardforum.com/threads/early-tsmc-5nm-test-chip-yields-80-hvm-coming-in-h1-2020.1990102/
 
Competition down = Profits up!

Unless Intel pulls a magic recovery, they only have Samsung left to worry about!
 
Lakados said:
They have been raising their prices because of "unprecedented demand" so it would make sense that profits are up.
Yep, and demand is up because all of their competition, both direct and indirect are giving up.

There used to be a flurry of companies competing for latest node production, but one by one they are dropping.

In the direct category we have the likes of GloFo which just gave up because going beyond 12nm was too hard.

In the indirect category we have Intel. Because they are mostly still stuck on 14+++++++nm demand has been shifting towards AMD, and AMD manufactures using TSMC.

Less competition = increased demand on their services = increased pricing = increased profits.

This is why market consolidation is bad. A healthy market needs at least three to four competitors at the forefront. Right now there are two.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Yep, and demand is up because all of their competition, both direct and indirect are giving up.

There used to be a flurry of companies competing for latest node production, but one by one they are dropping.

In the direct category we have the likes of GloFo which just gave up because going beyond 12nm was too hard.

In the indirect category we have Intel. Because they are mostly still stuck on 14+++++++nm demand has been shifting towards AMD, and AMD manufactures using TSMC.

Less competition = increased demand on their services = increased pricing = increased profits.

This is why market consolidation is bad. A healthy market needs at least three to four competitors at the forefront. Right now there are two.
Supposedly Intel has their 3'rd 10nm fab up and running and expects to start shipping higher volume parts, using it shortly. I hope it's true because for all their troubles I would like to see what they can do at 10nm and a good number of their designs look very interesting. But yes going beyond 12 is complex and expensive and doing so without stepping all over competitors' patents is only going to get more difficult which further raises the costs and complexity. Sadly I can only see this sort of manufacturing becoming far more highly specialized and costly as the number of available parties decreases which means we will see costs on everything go up.
 
Lakados said:
Supposedly Intel has their 3'rd 10nm fab up and running and expects to start shipping higher volume parts, using it shortly. I hope it's true because for all their troubles I would like to see what they can do at 10nm and a good number of their designs look very interesting. But yes going beyond 12 is complex and expensive and doing so without stepping all over competitors' patents is only going to get more difficult which further raises the costs and complexity. Sadly I can only see this sort of manufacturing becoming far more highly specialized and costly as the number of available parties decreases which means we will see costs on everything go up.
Hopefully that works out.

I'm generally not a fan of Intel as they have a long history of unethical business practices and abusing the courts to kill competition, but right now I think it would be a very bad thing for the industry to lose their manufacturing capacity.

I wish these modern process node names weren't just marketing numbers. I'd like to know how Intel's new 10nm process compares to Samsung's 8nm, TSMC's 7nm, and maybe even 5nm processes...
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Hopefully that works out.

I'm generally not a fan of Intel as they have a long history of unethical business practices and abusing the courts to kill competition, but right now I think it would be a very bad thing for the industry to lose their manufacturing capacity.

I wish these modern process node names weren't just marketing numbers. I'd like to know how Intel's new 10nm process compares to Samsung's 8nm, TSMC's 7nm, and maybe even 5nm processes...
That would be great but unless you see the micron photographs of the nodes you can't do a direct comparison there and even if you do there are differences in Fin Pitch, Width, and Height as well as Gate and Metal Pitch which all plays differently in their density, but because they use dummy gates differently so you can't even compare that directly either. Personal feelings towards Intel's business or management practices aside less competition is never good.
 
Lakados said:
That would be great but unless you see the micron photographs of the nodes you can't do a direct comparison there and even if you do there are differences in Fin Pitch, Width, and Height as well as Gate and Metal Pitch which all plays differently in their density because they use dummy gates differently so you can't even compare that directly either. Personal feelings towards Intels business or management practices aside less competition is never good.
Yeah, maybe gate (or feature) size is no longer a relevant performance metric (if it ever was) but I wish there were some sort of objective metric by which they could be judged and compared.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Yeah, maybe gate (or feature) size is no longer a relevant performance metric (if it ever was) but I wish there were some sort of objective metric by which they could be judged and compared.
Something along the lines of active transistors per square millimeter or something multiplied by switching speed perhaps? I don't know but I highly doubt we would ever get the lot of them to agree on one uniform standard because it would make it too easy to directly compare and they generally don't like that degree of clarity, it's too hard to spin.
 
Lakados said:
Something along the lines of active transistors per square millimeter or something multiplied by switching speed perhaps? I don't know but I highly doubt we would ever get the lot of them to agree on one uniform standard because it would make it too easy to directly compare and they generally don't like that degree of clarity, it's too hard to spin.
Yeah, you are probably right.

Didn't there used to be an ISO or IEC standard governing this or something? I forget.
 
