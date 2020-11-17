Trying to use old (dvi out) gpu with new Asus monitor =no signal

Pulled out an old ATI gpu to try to connect to a new Asus monitor. Long story as to why - but to cut to the chase... We get no signal.

Bought a new dvi to hdmi converter cable and we got no signal in either hdmi inputs.

Card seems to be working (fan on the gpu spins) and all connections are solid

Ideas? (don't have another gpu to try, atm)
 
