Trying to use Netgear C7000 as Access Point - but having issues

I was given a Netgear C7000, which is a combo CableModem + Router + WiFi unit. I already have a separate CableModem and router, so my intention is to use it as an 802.11ac access point and retire one of my older 802.11n access points.



It does not have an option to disable the router and/or cablemodem, but instead, I simply disabled the DHCP server and set a manual IP that is within my subnet (but outside of my DHCP range). That should have done the trick. The cablemodem and router should not harm anything by sitting there idle.



The issue I'm having is that connections to the access point seem to time out. When I first connect to the WiFi, it works great, but after a while communication is disrupted (even though it will still show as connected to the WiFi network). The only "fix" is to reconnect to the WiFi after which it works normally again, for a while at least...



Any ideas why WiFi connections seem to time out like that? The only lead I've got so far might be related to the onboard clock. There is no way to manually set the date/time. It's meant to get the date/time info from the Cable ISP since it has a built-in cablemodem. Using it in ghetto-AP mode means that it thinks it's January 1st 1970. I don't see how that would prevent it from working as an AP, but maybe it's causing some kind of authentication issue?