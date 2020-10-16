Trying to upgrade from my Asus PB278Q 27” 2560x1440 60hz IPS monitor but am unsure of which route to take for gaming

I’m in need of a new monitor for the gaming computer I’m building and have been struggling to decide which way to go since I’ve been out of the scene for a few years.



I just got back into WoW, so my first thought was to get an Ultrawide 34” 3440x1440 (120-165hz depending on model) screen but my research tells me the ones I’d want are close to $1k. I think I’m going to want to stick with IPS after having had one for so long.



The other option I was considering was getting a 30” 2560x1400 144hz monitor. These are more reasonably priced, but obviously are not Ultrawide



I’m not considering 4K monitors at this time because I have a Sony 75” 4K 120hz TV that I can use for 4K.



My game time will be split 75/25 with WoW and various first-person shooters. I’ve read Ultrawide monitors can be undesirable for FPS games due to the extra real estate slowing down reaction times, but I don’t think I’m good enough for that to matter.



Budget is between $500-$1000, which I know is a big window but my last monitor has lasted 8 years and is still going, so I don’t making an investment in a good product. Which way would you go?