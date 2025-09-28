Trying to understand why I lose signal when I plug in.

Howdy,

Never had problems with wired or Wi-Fi until now. Start off I have a Asus AX1800 router. Works fine. Don’t remember when I bought, guessing about 7 years ago or less. Well I have a strong signal where the router is setup. Between 400 and 500 meg downloads. On the other side my house I’m lucky to get 50 meg. So I decided to get Asus RP AX58 fange extender. I tried setting up using Wi-Fi. I get about 220 meg at where it is mounted. At about 25 feet away. And to go all the way to the end of my house, outside the door say 70 meg. Now if I connect a network wire to it from my router, I get about 437 meg from the mounting point of the range extended. And if I go all the way to the door like I did before I get about 220 meg. That’s nice, but. I’m using a laptop for now and I use Wi-Fi to connect. I was getting over 400 meg. Until I plugged the range extended. It completely lost Wi-Fi signal. I iPad did the same thing. I got another newtwork wire and connected my laptop. I works fine but my iPad cannot connect. If I unplug the range extender and my signal back. Why? I’m trying to setup two cameras on the side of the house with no signal.



Anyone no why this is happening?