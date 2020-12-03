Trying to understand NVME behavior and heatsink compatiblity of Asus x570 Hero

Hello!

So finally I get my 5950x tomorrow and I was wondering, I have to NVME...a Samsung 970 (non pro just regular) and an Inland. Both 1TB. I was going to install my OS on the 1TB as it currently is on my PC.

I am also considering a SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-HTSK-2TB) to upgrade to 2TB. I was wondering first, which nvme slot is better for my OS drive...IF there is a difference. Also, it seems that if I wanted to get an NVME with its own heatsink, only the bottom NVME slot could be used based on how the stock heatink is design?

I will be using around 6 Sata drives (maybe 7)...will that have any effect on my NVME speeds too?

I always get confused with all the sharing lanes stuff. LOL

Thank you!