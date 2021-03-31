Trying to share a drive

Deadjasper
Linux Mint Cinnamon to Linux Mint Cinnamon. Both latest version and both up to date. I'm getting a message that says :"Permissions on this share do not allow others to access it". Nothing I do in the Permissions tab has any affect. The shared drive shows up on the other computer but I cannot connect to it using the user name and password.
The DRIVE I'm trying to share is not the boot drive, it's an additional drive.
Any help appreciated.
