Trying to share a drive

Linux Mint Cinnamon to Linux Mint Cinnamon. Both latest version and both up to date. I'm getting a message that says :"Permissions on this share do not allow others to access it". Nothing I do in the Permissions tab has any affect. The shared drive shows up on the other computer but I cannot connect to it using the user name and password.The DRIVE I'm trying to share is not the boot drive, it's an additional drive.Any help appreciated.