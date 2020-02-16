Trying to segment the network with 2 routers and a modem

F

Fremunaln

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 3, 2019
Messages
176
Limited networking experience so bare with me here.

I want to segment my network into 2 physical zones, coming off one cable modem so that Zone 1 and Zone 2 are isolated from each other.

Zone 1 would be Wired LAN only
Zone 2 would Wired and Wireless (majority)

Would this be possible with 2 consumer grade routers?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top