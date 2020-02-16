Trying to segment the network with 2 routers and a modem

Limited networking experience so bare with me here.
I want to segment my network into 2 physical zones, coming off one cable modem so that Zone 1 and Zone 2 are isolated from each other.
Zone 1 would be Wired LAN only
Zone 2 would Wired and Wireless (majority)
Would this be possible with 2 consumer grade routers?
