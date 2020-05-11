Trying to say goodbye to Windows 7 and 10, Just need Windows Media Player in Mint or Ubuntu!

Hi

I really want to get away from Windows 7 and 10. I'm not a gamer and don't do much photography anymore. I don't want to buy another PC just to make Windows work.

I really like Windows Media player. I have used it for I can't remember how many years and it allows me to find all my downloaded CD's and music that's come from the web with ease.

I play blues harmonica and with Media Player I've added a separate column for the key the harmonica is being played in and I really don't want to lose this ability.

Is it possible to use Wine to run any of the Microsoft versions of Media Player? If not what is the closest app to Media player. Mint has Rythmbox and MPV Media player, are these as good as it gets?

I have two drives I'm swapping for my Linux systems. One is Mint 19.3 and I've also set up a Ubuntu 20.04 drive.

I have had success installing and running a windows program "Amazing Slow Downer" on my Mint 19.3 system but had problems getting it to run on the Ubuntu drive.

I prefer the feel of Mint to Ubuntu, other than that I'm trying to find my way.

Many thanks JG