Trying to remoe audio from a video using VLC player

VLC player has a Convert feature that allows you to convert videos to different formats. The Audio Codec portion of Concert window will remove the audio if you uncheck Audio. This has worked in the past for me but for some reason is not working with any videos I convert. The Audio box is unchecked by default so there's nothing to uncheck, and when I convert the video to a variety of different video formats, the audio is still there in all of them.



Thanks