Trying to remoe audio from a video using VLC player

VLC player has a Convert feature that allows you to convert videos to different formats. The Audio Codec portion of Concert window will remove the audio if you uncheck Audio. This has worked in the past for me but for some reason is not working with any videos I convert. The Audio box is unchecked by default so there's nothing to uncheck, and when I convert the video to a variety of different video formats, the audio is still there in all of them.

Can anyone aisssr, or recommend another app for Windows I can use toremive the audio from a vidwo?

Thanks
 
if they are mkv videos you can use mkvtoolnix to remove the audio tracks without any re-encoding of the video.
Handbrake can do it as well but you have to export and re-encode the video.
 
