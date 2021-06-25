Trying to register SSD on WD site

Bought WD Blue SSD at BB, got home went to WD site to register the SSD. Failed, showed no results found, went to live support chat

they wanted pics of receipt from BB I uploaded them, then they wanted pics of serial I uploaded them, then they wanted me to run WD dashboard

to show serial, I did that....Support person they would look into it and get back with me....I had similar issue before sent drive back under warranty

once they got it they would not replace or return the drive to me. Said label serial didn't match what their software showed. That I don't know if true or not

I bought that one off ebay (new). Odd issues for sure