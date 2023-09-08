Trying to pick n buy a 4TB M.2 ssd

Hello, instead of writng an essay, this is the status of my PC:
-- https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/64023835
I want to buy a 4TB M.2 drive
I do not have a particular application for it, but i just want to have a decent drive for my OS and not have to mess about with clearing cache files or other ways to clean space.
I was considering getting 2x 2TB M.2 cards also.
I guess my only question is, does it make a difference what spec of 4TB M.@ Pcie4 i actually buy? surely it is just going to be way way quicker than the existing SSDs i have now right?
Based on my location Lexar is a good deal but i a comment on reddit i think, saying it doesnt have dram.
Not sure if this is a train smash or if it doesnt matter because its still way faster than what i already have ?
These are my 2 choices in mind
-- https://shopee.ph/Lexar-Ares-512GB-...44&xptdk=6732a261-a1af-4164-82ed-79b1253aad44
Lexar Ares 512GB / 1TB / 2TB / 4TB PCie 4.0 Gen 4 M.2 NVME SSD - Upto 7400Mbps Read / 6500Mbps Write
-- https://www.amazon.com/Silicon-Power-UD90-NVMe-SP04KGBP44UD9005/dp/B0BYN8NHXS/ref=sr_1_3?keywords=4tb+m.2&sr=8-3&th=1
Silicon Power 4TB UD90 NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 SSD R/W up to 5,000/4,500 MB/s (SP04KGBP44UD9005)
Appreciate the suggestions
p.s. i also dont know why some of my components are reported as running under spec as per UserBenchmark , a little disappointed about that
