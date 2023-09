Trying to pick n buy a 4TB M.2 ssd

Hello, instead of writng an essay, this is the status of my PC:-- https://www.userbenchmark.com/UserRun/64023835 I want to buy a 4TB M.2 driveI do not have a particular application for it, but i just want to have a decent drive for my OS and not have to mess about with clearing cache files or other ways to clean space.I was considering getting 2x 2TB M.2 cards also.I guess my only question is, does it make a difference what spec of 4TB M.@ Pcie4 i actually buy? surely it is just going to be way way quicker than the existing SSDs i have now right?Based on my location Lexar is a good deal but i a comment on reddit i think, saying it doesnt have dram.Not sure if this is a train smash or if it doesnt matter because its still way faster than what i already have ?These are my 2 choices in mind-- https://shopee.ph/Lexar-Ares-512GB-...44&xptdk=6732a261-a1af-4164-82ed-79b1253aad44 Lexar Ares 512GB / 1TB / 2TB / 4TB PCie 4.0 Gen 4 M.2 NVME SSD - Upto 7400Mbps Read / 6500Mbps Write-- https://www.amazon.com/Silicon-Power-UD90-NVMe-SP04KGBP44UD9005/dp/B0BYN8NHXS/ref=sr_1_3?keywords=4tb+m.2&sr=8-3&th=1 Silicon Power 4TB UD90 NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 SSD R/W up to 5,000/4,500 MB/s (SP04KGBP44UD9005)Appreciate the suggestionsp.s. i also dont know why some of my components are reported as running under spec as per UserBenchmark , a little disappointed about that