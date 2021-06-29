Trying to install linux on a old laptop and running into a bootup issue :( Please help if possible

run into this issue pic 1.jpg





run into this issue pic 2.jpg




Top picture is where it goes first then it goes to second screen.

Yes I visited the link but really no clues.

Please help if possible. Thanks.
 
You're OS bootloader either hasn't been installed, the partition hasn't been marked bootable, or the bios doesn't support the bootloader you installed.
 
Grr, HP has nothing about what kind of bios/fw is on the laptop, of course.

Boot the install/live cd and choose 'try it out' or whatever it is. Open up a terminal/console and run grub-install, tell me what it spits out (probably an error).

Also, the output of `ls -lh /dev/disk/by-path` may be useful later.
 
Installing for i386-pc platform
grub-install: error: install device isn't specified.
 
