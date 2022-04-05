Trying to ID video card from blurry picture

computergeek485
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jun 20, 2008
- Messages
- 2,361
Just rediscovered a bunch of pictures of my early case modding days back in 2006-2012ish. This one falls around 2008. I can not remember what video card this is and the picture is too blurry for me to get a good idea.
I was putting an aftermarket heatsink on it, first time taking apart a working video card and at that time was rather light on cash to replace it if something happened.
I was putting an aftermarket heatsink on it, first time taking apart a working video card and at that time was rather light on cash to replace it if something happened.