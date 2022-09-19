Trying To Help My Kid Build His First Machine

B

b1llyw

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 25, 2007
Messages
253
E

E4g1e

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
May 21, 2002
Messages
7,351
b1llyw said:
I mess around with older stuff and have not kept up. My son has the following two items.

https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/MAG-B550-TOMAHAWK/Specification

https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categories/Products/Power-Supply-Units/RMx-Series/p/CP-9020200-NA

He's put it together and it will not turn on. He's stumped about getting the cables connected. I suggested he join here but I wanted to start this thread and see if I can get him some answers.
Of course it will not turn on without a CPU, a GPU or RAM. Those three items, plus an internal SSD or HDD, are all required for that build to even be usable at all.
 
Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2018
Messages
292
Assuming that you actually do have a CPU, RAM, and a video card of some sort (unless the CPU has integrated graphics, ie a G suffix), you'll need to be more specific about where the confusion lies. You connect the 24-pin mobo and 8-pin CPU (aka EPS) power connectors to the motherboard.
 
