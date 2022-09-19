Trying To Help My Kid Build His First Machine

I mess around with older stuff and have not kept up. My son has the following two items.
https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/MAG-B550-TOMAHAWK/Specification
https://www.corsair.com/us/en/Categories/Products/Power-Supply-Units/RMx-Series/p/CP-9020200-NA
He's put it together and it will not turn on. He's stumped about getting the cables connected. I suggested he join here but I wanted to start this thread and see if I can get him some answers.
