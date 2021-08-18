Trying to find a good Nav-less Low Profile Keyboard

Outbreaker
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 22, 2012
- Messages
- 469
Hi,
I'm looking for a good Nav-less Low Profile Keyboard, like the MasterKeys Pro M but in Low Profile.
I have now a Keyboard without a Number Pad. But that's a problem because some programs or games have options binded to the Number Pad. And i even came across a Game Mod that had 2 options hard-coded on the Number Pad.
That"s when i came to the conclusion that it's a better to have a compact Keyboard were you can toggle all the Windows Keys.
If you look at the MasterKeys Pro M this Nav-less layout has only one vertical key line more as an TKL layout but has all the Windows key options. It has even space at the top right for 3 more Macro Keys.
