Trying to figure out iPad model numbers

Keep in mind that I'm an apple idiot. I know nothing about their stuff. Trying to order an ipad case for the mother in law for Christmas.



It's a 5th gen ipad and although I do have the model number, it's not matching up with the numbers for any case I can find. Hers is MP2G2CL/A. Model numbers for cases I'm finding is something like A1983.



Anyone care to clear this up for me?