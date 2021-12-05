Trying to figure out iPad model numbers

T

THRESHIN

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 29, 2002
Messages
3,366
Keep in mind that I'm an apple idiot. I know nothing about their stuff. Trying to order an ipad case for the mother in law for Christmas.

It's a 5th gen ipad and although I do have the model number, it's not matching up with the numbers for any case I can find. Hers is MP2G2CL/A. Model numbers for cases I'm finding is something like A1983.

Anyone care to clear this up for me?
 
O

Okatis

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 16, 2014
Messages
136
Apple products can have multiple identifiers. A quick search for the model number in the OP shows this info page which lists A1822 as another synonymous identifier.

Powerbook Medic is ordinarily very useful for finding such models and part numbers but seems in this case it didn't have an entry for that model when I searched.
 
T

THRESHIN

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 29, 2002
Messages
3,366
Okatis said:
Apple products can have multiple identifiers. A quick search for the model number in the OP shows this info page which lists A1822 as another synonymous identifier.

Powerbook Medic is ordinarily very useful for finding such models and part numbers but seems in this case it didn't have an entry for that model when I searched.
Click to expand...

Thank you so much! I tried searching but didn't come up with anything. Now I can finish my Christmas shopping!

I'm not even going to ask why apple would have multiple model numbers....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top