Trying to do what everyone says not to

I am trying to combine a 64GB kit (2x32 Hynix M die) and a 32GB kit (2x16 Micron E die) on a Ryzen 3900x and X470 motherboard. I can get either kit to run independently or both kits if I drop frequency down to 2400MHz. I know I had read before there were specific timing to increase to allow 4 higher capacity sticks to work at higher frequencies.



Anybody have some suggestions? I do know it is not the 4 primary timings, it is something in the sub timings.



Thanks