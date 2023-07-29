Trying to determine if it is worth keeping my RTX 4090 - Maybe I am stupid lol

doubletake said: If you had a 2060S since release, are you also still on that original old system? Because even top-end CPUs from that era (~2019) would definitly be holding back a 4090. I mean, from personal experience, I moved up from a 3080 to a 4090 and the performance uplift is massive, especially since I'm running 4k@120Hz. Comparing a 3080 to a 2060s, it was anywhere from 70% to 100% faster at 1440 and 4k, so for you to not feel like a near quadrupling of GPU performance going from 2060s to a 4090 is pretty off tbh. Click to expand...

There is something to be said about a "well matched system". And that's not necessarily an endorsement for contemporary high end CPUs. Just saying it's thoughtful to be "well matched".Personally I think spending over $3000 (and yes, usually it would be over $4000) on something that is not going to "keep up with the Jones's" for very long, well, I'd target something with better value (but that's me).Remember, the vast majority of gamers (it's not even close), game on "poop". Not advocating for a 1650 or whatever, just pointing out, most are "happy" with a whole lot less.I still use a 24" 1920x1200 monitor. Why? Because it's huge!! I don't care what my neighbors say.