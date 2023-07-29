Trying to determine if it is worth keeping my RTX 4090 - Maybe I am stupid lol

N

ng4ever

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2016
Messages
3,334
I like it but not amazed by it. Maybe I am expecting too much idk.

Upgraded from a EVGA GTX 2060 super so yeah it should be a huge difference. It is but maybe it is because of my lower resolution ? 3440x1440

What do you all think ?

I can keep it but I wish there was a way to compare them side by side somehow. In person.
 
With GPU pricing and availability issues I aways keep extra GPUs for testing purposes for personal or clients rigs. Did the novelty wear off?
Must have cash burning your pocket, I had the same thing when I upgraded from 5820K to 12700K CPU, novelty wore off only noticeable diff was in increased min FPS. Remember your 4090 will be out of date in a few yrs. LOL.
 
Something to think about... I own a RX 5700 XT. For geometric mean benchmarks, 1080p Ultra, it's 48.3% of the performance of a 4090. You can get the RX 5700 XT used for about USD $100 (I paid $150 many months ago, shipped). At 1080p Medium, it's 65.9% of a 4090. 37.1% of a 4090 at 1440p Ultra. People talk about price to performance and often times compare things that are not too distant, but the problem actually can get quite a bit worse with distance.

You can see the whole comparison chart here: https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gpu-hierarchy,4388.html

Benchmarks of Borderlands 3 (DX12), Far Cry 6 (DX12), Flight Simulator (DX11 AMD/DX12 Intel/Nvidia), Forza Horizon 5 (DX12), Horizon Zero Dawn (DX12), Red Dead Redemption 2 (Vulkan), Total War Warhammer 3 (DX11), and Watch Dogs Legion (DX12)
 
If you had a 2060S since release, are you also still on that original old system? Because even top-end CPUs from that era (~2019) would definitly be holding back a 4090. I mean, from personal experience, I moved up from a 3080 to a 4090 and the performance uplift is massive, especially since I'm running 4k@120Hz. Comparing a 3080 to a 2060s, it was anywhere from 70% to 100% faster at 1440 and 4k, so for you to not feel like a near quadrupling of GPU performance going from 2060s to a 4090 is pretty off tbh.
 
What CPU and RAM r u running?
4090 is the best thing since sliced bread.
I came from a EK blocked 3080Ti on water and I'm still blown away.
I under clocked it to 65% max power and it still shreds through almost all of my games at 144hz @4k resolution. (Not cyberpunk lol)
After having a 4090 It's actually mind boggling how you don't absolutely love this beast of a card.
It's simply the best.
 
doubletake said:
If you had a 2060S since release, are you also still on that original old system? Because even top-end CPUs from that era (~2019) would definitly be holding back a 4090. I mean, from personal experience, I moved up from a 3080 to a 4090 and the performance uplift is massive, especially since I'm running 4k@120Hz. Comparing a 3080 to a 2060s, it was anywhere from 70% to 100% faster at 1440 and 4k, so for you to not feel like a near quadrupling of GPU performance going from 2060s to a 4090 is pretty off tbh.
Click to expand...
There is something to be said about a "well matched system". And that's not necessarily an endorsement for contemporary high end CPUs. Just saying it's thoughtful to be "well matched".

Personally I think spending over $3000 (and yes, usually it would be over $4000) on something that is not going to "keep up with the Jones's" for very long, well, I'd target something with better value (but that's me).

Remember, the vast majority of gamers (it's not even close), game on "poop". Not advocating for a 1650 or whatever, just pointing out, most are "happy" with a whole lot less.

I still use a 24" 1920x1200 monitor. Why? Because it's huge!! I don't care what my neighbors say.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top