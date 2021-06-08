Trying to decide on an inexpensive, secondhand 1080p solution

I have a mini-ITX build in my bedroom that I just built. I need something to do 1080p gaming, mostly. Maybe up to 1440p or so, on an HP mixed reality headset, but the games I play on it won't be terribly intensive graphics wise. Budget is probably around $100, just looking for a good value. I saw some 7870 Ghz's sitting around on Ebay for cheap, but could use some suggestions.Current parts list:Only other requirement is that the case needs to fit the GPU, but that shouldn't be a big problem considering most cards I've tried so far seem to at least fit in the case. Small and quiet would be nice, too, but not holding my breath.I have a 7870Ghz, but my friend somehow broke it and now it has 2D (ie on desktop) artifacts. Also a 780 but it also has some sort of artifacts. And my 5850 HD sounds like a leafblower (and for some reason starts making dialup modem coil whine sounds apparently...) and I'm not sure if it's any better than the iGPU at this point.Thanks.