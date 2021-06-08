Trying to decide on an inexpensive, secondhand 1080p solution

StoleMyOwnCar
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Sep 30, 2013
- Messages
- 2,187
I have a mini-ITX build in my bedroom that I just built. I need something to do 1080p gaming, mostly. Maybe up to 1440p or so, on an HP mixed reality headset, but the games I play on it won't be terribly intensive graphics wise. Budget is probably around $100, just looking for a good value. I saw some 7870 Ghz's sitting around on Ebay for cheap, but could use some suggestions.
Current parts list:
https://pcpartpicker.com/list/49vHMv
Only other requirement is that the case needs to fit the GPU, but that shouldn't be a big problem considering most cards I've tried so far seem to at least fit in the case. Small and quiet would be nice, too, but not holding my breath.
I have a 7870Ghz, but my friend somehow broke it and now it has 2D (ie on desktop) artifacts. Also a 780 but it also has some sort of artifacts. And my 5850 HD sounds like a leafblower (and for some reason starts making dialup modem coil whine sounds apparently...) and I'm not sure if it's any better than the iGPU at this point.
Thanks.
Current parts list:
https://pcpartpicker.com/list/49vHMv
Only other requirement is that the case needs to fit the GPU, but that shouldn't be a big problem considering most cards I've tried so far seem to at least fit in the case. Small and quiet would be nice, too, but not holding my breath.
I have a 7870Ghz, but my friend somehow broke it and now it has 2D (ie on desktop) artifacts. Also a 780 but it also has some sort of artifacts. And my 5850 HD sounds like a leafblower (and for some reason starts making dialup modem coil whine sounds apparently...) and I'm not sure if it's any better than the iGPU at this point.
Thanks.