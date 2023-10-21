Trying to decide between two builds [Intel] or [AMD] - some parts already purchased

Hello!This build will be primarily for gaming. Photoshop/AI secondary. It will be on 1440p, 34" UW x2, looking for ultra graphics on all games. In the US. Budget is $3,500+/-So, I initially started gathering parts for this build earlier this week. I've always been an Intel guy, so I naturally defaulted to the 13700K. I'm upgrading from the 8700K. I have already purchased basically the entire Intel build, but after talking to some other enthusiast friends, they suggested I take another look at AMD. I've never built AMD before. After looking, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is a gaming beast and so I wanted to give it a fair shot. I used the same parts that I could for both builds. The only partsyet are the placeholder parts in pcpartspicker. The HYTE Y70 case hasn't released yet and the Lian Li Galahad LCD II AIO cooler released yesterday and will be delivered next week. My goal with this post is to determine if I should return the Intel parts and go with the AMD or just stay with the Intel build.The PCIe5 is really just for a small bit of futureproofing (as much as that's possible). I just know that with Intel, you share the PCIe 5 lanes with the GPU and the m.2 gen 5 slot. This isn't the case with AMD and that's one of the reasons I'm entertaining AMD. And really the only choice I need help deciding on is whether or not it's worth returning the Intel CPU/MB/RAM and going with AMD so I can utilize the PCIe5 m.2 without having to share it with the PCIe GPU slot. I also believe the current AMD socket will be around for a while longer. The current Intel socket will be changed with their next 15th gen CPU lineup, thus killing upgradability in the future. But, this may not be enough reason to change course. I don't know.Thank you!