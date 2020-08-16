Trying to decide between RTX 30 series cards for new build next month

Hi all. So on Labor Day weekend (in less than 3 weeks) I'm going from this old Intel system below:



Intel Core i7 6700K CPU

Gigabyte Z170X-Gaming 7 Z170 chipset motherboard

32GB G.Skill Trident-Z DDR4-3200 CL15 RAM

eVGA GeForce 1080 SC 8GB video card

Corsair AX850 850W 80-Plus Gold PSU



To this AMD system (FYI I already bought the parts [CPU, motherboard and memory]):



AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU

ASUS ROG Crosshair VIII Hero X570 chipset motherboard

32GB G.Skill Trident-Z NEO DDR4-3600 CL16 RAM

eVGA or MSI GeForce RTX 30 series video card

Corsair AX850 850W 80-Plus Gold PSU



On the 2nd listing I said a GeForce RTX 30 series because I am uncertain which model to get next month. I'm thinking as low as a RTX 3070 or as high as an RTX 3080. I plan on playing games at 1440p Ultra setting with AA maxed out. There are a series of games I plan on playing (as examples):



DOOM 2016

DOOM: Eternal

Anthem

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Cyberpunk 2077

Elite: Dangerous

Titanfall 2

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Shadow Warrior 2

Quake: Champions

Guild Wars 2



So based on the information provided, where should I go with the RTX 30 series? A 3070? A 3080? Maybe a 3060? I know we know so little about these cards at the moment but based on what we'll discover (so you can certainly answer this when we know more) and what we know so far where could be the best direction to go? Thanks in advance for your answers and advice and until next time I am out!