Trying To Decide Best Value 4K Monitor 30-34in - $1200.00 or Less - Your Expertise Appreciated

I am buying my first 4k monitor and need a good one. It will be used two thirds of the time for surfing the internet, researching, and an occasional youtube video, and one third of the time for 4k gaming, most notably Diablo 4 when it arrives on Jine 1. It will normally never be used to watch movies. My budget is a max of $1200.00, though lower is better, assuming the display is of high quality and performance. 30-34 inch is preferable, but if I cannot get a top display above 28-30 in, I could probably live with that if I had to.



Based on some extremely positive reviews, my leading choice was the Alienware AW3423DWF. However, that monitor hasn't made any recent best 4K monitors lists, even in its price range. All of which leaves me confused.



The monitor is for a new pc that I am building around an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and an AMD 6950 XT GPU. High level 4k gaming is very important. But surfing, and research on the PC are more often the use.



I don't have a great deal of screen technology elements for pc monitors, so I need some guidance. Any clarifications, recommendations and assistance would be immensely appreciated.