Trying To Decide Best Value 4K Monitor 30-34in - $1200.00 or Less - Your Expertise Appreciated

SlapShot

I am buying my first 4k monitor and need a good one. It will be used two thirds of the time for surfing the internet, researching, and an occasional youtube video, and one third of the time for 4k gaming, most notably Diablo 4 when it arrives on Jine 1. It will normally never be used to watch movies. My budget is a max of $1200.00, though lower is better, assuming the display is of high quality and performance. 30-34 inch is preferable, but if I cannot get a top display above 28-30 in, I could probably live with that if I had to.

Based on some extremely positive reviews, my leading choice was the Alienware AW3423DWF. However, that monitor hasn't made any recent best 4K monitors lists, even in its price range. All of which leaves me confused.

The monitor is for a new pc that I am building around an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and an AMD 6950 XT GPU. High level 4k gaming is very important. But surfing, and research on the PC are more often the use.

I don't have a great deal of screen technology elements for pc monitors, so I need some guidance. Any clarifications, recommendations and assistance would be immensely appreciated.
 
MistaSparkul

That Alienware is not 4k, it's just 1440p ultrawide. The Acer X32FP is on sale now for $1100 down from $1500. 32" 4K 160Hz IPS with 576 local dimming zones, it's a bit of a mess to setup and get working properly with HDR but once you have it all working it looks great. I personally would not buy a monitor that does not have FALD.
 
SlapShot

MistaSparkul said:
That Alienware is not 4k, it's just 1440p ultrawide. The Acer X32FP is on sale now for $1100 down from $1500. 32" 4K 160Hz IPS with 576 local dimming zones, it's a bit of a mess to setup and get working properly with HDR but once you have it all working it looks great. I personally would not buy a monitor that does not have FALD.
Thanks for clarifying that the Alienware is not 4k. It was listed as 4k in a review, and I assumed that was correct. Clearly I can forget that review. As far as the Acer, I appreciate the suggestion, but, while they make good budget gear, they are not generally a company I want to spend $1000.00 or more with.
 
