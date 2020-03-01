Trying to connect to a D-Link DES-1526 POE Switch

Have had an old D-Link 24 port POE switch that I used for a while after the company I worked for was going to toss it for recycling. As a straight up switch, it worked fine. I made some half-hearted attempts to connect to the internal server with no success but with no need to really manage it, I didn't put much into it.



So now I'm trying to clear out some clutter and am going to list it but want to be able to detail the functionality of it. So I am trying again to connect to it. I have hit the Reset button multiple times and it still will not hit on the default 10.90.90.90 IP. I have used the D-Link Web App Utility and Smart Console Utility but neither found anything.



I installed Angry IP Scanner and scanned the entire range of 192.168.0.0 thru 198.162.255.255 but it doesn't appear to have shown up there either. There were a couple IP's found that would not connect via a browser but they are for other known devices that don't have web interfaces.



I also looked at connected devices in the Router interface and same thing, nothing that would identify as the switch.



I had thought to set up to scan the entire possible IP address range but that would literally take several days if not more than a week. I use my broadband router as my DHCP server and my netmask is 255.255.255.0



Would really like to connect to this thing so I can advertise it as fully functional. If anyone has any thoughts, I would very much appreciate it.



Thx..... Doug