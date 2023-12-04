Trying to budget for my next big upgrade: When will AMD release the 9000 CPUs?

So I'm thinking that when I upgrade to the AMD 9000 CPU, I will do a general systems upgrade. Right now I'm running an AMD 7900x but I'm unhappy with my motherboard. RAM, maybe a new GPU card, almost definitely a new motherboard. I need to plan ahead so that my Chief Financial Officer is on board. Any ideas about AMD 9000 pricing, DDR 5 pricing for really fast parts. Will companies like ASUS release new or upgraded motherboards for the AMD 9000?
I know this is all sometime in 2024. Or maybe early 2025? I hope you guys all understand.
