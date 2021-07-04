TRX40 owners and in particular Gigabyte

Does your bios reset, or change in anyway?

  • Reset at cold boot

  • Reset at hot boot

  • BIOS version jumps versions between resets

  • other issues add in the text below.

T

tived

Joined
Aug 31, 2006
Messages
Hi Guys and Gals, - Esteemed and somewhat at times unlucky owners of TRX40 motherboards

Have you had any or other issues with your motherboard bios see the poll!
<if you think there should be other options please let me know>

I have had some issues, where the bios resets, where the bios have jump versions e.g. upgrade from F2 to F3 to F4i, it then jumps back to F2, or F3

I have had a look around on different forums and there seem to be a consensus that the TRX40 bios's tend to reset themselves quite often? why is that.

Lastly have you got a solution?

thank you for your time - this isn't a witch-hunt but a try to find a solution and hopefully the manufactures or AMD will come to our aid

Henrik

Gigabyte Designare TRX40 rev. 1.0
 
M

mnewxcv

Joined
Mar 4, 2007
Messages
I have the same board which I bought used on this forum. I'm on f4q. No issues with it downgrading as far as I know, but I have noticed bios bugs. I've had the bios interface be in slow motion and be sluggish after making changes. Plenty of weirdness in the fan control program built into bios. But as far as actual system settings, it seems to take what I input and hold it. The sluggishness I fixed by clearing cmos and setting my settings again. You might want to try clearing cmos before flashing, or try using the bios flashback function.
 
R

RazorWind

Joined
Feb 11, 2001
Messages
I have a B450 Aorus Elite that does a lot of the things you talked about.

The BIOS version thing you mentioned is happening because the board has two BIOS chips. When you updated one, it didn't update the other, so when it switches to that second BIOS chip (for unknowable reasons), it's back to the old version. I haven't ever figured out a way to force it to use one chip or the other, but my board does that too.

It will also sometimes take four or five POST cycles before it actually boots, and about 20% of the time, when it does this, it also resets all the BIOS settings, including the use of XMP and the hardware virtualization support. I always have to google how to turn virtualization back on.

None of this happens to me often enough to really get upset about, but that just means I'm lazy, and not that it's OK that it does this.

Edit: I've always suspected that I may just have a weak memory controller, or that my memory may not be 100% stable with my CPU at the XMP settings, but it never crashes while it's running. Only at cold boot.
 
