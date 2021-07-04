TRX40 owners and in particular Gigabyte

Hi Guys and Gals, - Esteemed and somewhat at times unlucky owners of TRX40 motherboards
Have you had any or other issues with your motherboard bios see the poll!
<if you think there should be other options please let me know>
I have had some issues, where the bios resets, where the bios have jump versions e.g. upgrade from F2 to F3 to F4i, it then jumps back to F2, or F3
I have had a look around on different forums and there seem to be a consensus that the TRX40 bios's tend to reset themselves quite often? why is that.
Lastly have you got a solution?
thank you for your time - this isn't a witch-hunt but a try to find a solution and hopefully the manufactures or AMD will come to our aid
Henrik
Gigabyte Designare TRX40 rev. 1.0
