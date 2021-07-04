TRX40 owners and in particular Gigabyte

I have a B450 Aorus Elite that does a lot of the things you talked about.



The BIOS version thing you mentioned is happening because the board has two BIOS chips. When you updated one, it didn't update the other, so when it switches to that second BIOS chip (for unknowable reasons), it's back to the old version. I haven't ever figured out a way to force it to use one chip or the other, but my board does that too.



It will also sometimes take four or five POST cycles before it actually boots, and about 20% of the time, when it does this, it also resets all the BIOS settings, including the use of XMP and the hardware virtualization support. I always have to google how to turn virtualization back on.



None of this happens to me often enough to really get upset about, but that just means I'm lazy, and not that it's OK that it does this.



Edit: I've always suspected that I may just have a weak memory controller, or that my memory may not be 100% stable with my CPU at the XMP settings, but it never crashes while it's running. Only at cold boot.